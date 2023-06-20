Dan Stevens Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” as New Voice of Korvo

Hello, earthlings! Hulu announced today that Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Solar Opposites as the new voice of Korvo.
- Hulu announced today that Dan Stevens has joined Solar Opposites as the new voice of Korvo, a grouchy alien who always wears ceremonial robes and professes to hate Earth. He desperately wants to fix their spaceship so he can escape to a new planet.
- This news comes after Hulu cut ties with series creator Justin Roiland, who previously voiced the character, as he was facing domestic violence accusations back in January.
- To prepare for the upcoming Solar landing, check out a first look at Dan in the upcoming season and see below for the official announcement.
More on Solar Opposites Season 4:
- Season four of Solar Opposites will premiere on August 14, 2023 on Hulu with 11 episodes followed by a Valentine’s Day special coming in 2024.
- Hulu previously announced the season four renewal in June 2021, and the season five renewal in October 2022 at New York Comic Con
- Season Four Synopsis:
- On season four of “Solar Opposites,” we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!
- Solar Opposites Series Synopsis:
- Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. “Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.
- Cast:
- Dan Stevens
- Thomas Middleditch
- Sean Giambrone
- Mary Mack