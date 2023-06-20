Dan Stevens Joins Cast of Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” as New Voice of Korvo

Hello, earthlings! Hulu announced today that Dan Stevens has joined the cast of Solar Opposites as the new voice of Korvo.

Hulu announced today that Dan Stevens has joined Solar Opposites as the new voice of Korvo, a grouchy alien who always wears ceremonial robes and professes to hate Earth. He desperately wants to fix their spaceship so he can escape to a new planet.

To prepare for the upcoming Solar landing, check out a first look at Dan in the upcoming season and see below for the official announcement.

More on Solar Opposites Season 4: