Disney Cast Members Surpass 1 Million Mobile Cast Compliments Across Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts

Since Disney introduced Mobile Cast Compliments in the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps two years ago, Cast Members at both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts have received more than one million recognitions, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

To celebrate the milestone, Cast Members who have received the highest numbers of compliments were recently celebrated for their incredible work.

If you recently had a great interaction with a cast member, you can brighten their day by sending them a Mobile Cast Compliment available on both the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.

After choosing a positive sentiment, guests can also add the cast member’s first name and hometown.

To send a compliment, navigate to the bottom of the menu screen and select “Cast Compliment,” or search “Cast Compliment” in the search bar.

What they’re saying:

Remington Davis, security host at the Disneyland Resort: “Being recognized for doing a great job gives me a heartwarming feeling. When you enjoy what you do, it’s not work, and it makes me happy to know that I am bringing joy to someone’s day. I like to greet guests with a smile, give them a high-five and welcome them to the resort.”

Willie Jackson, Disney PhotoPass photographer at Walt Disney World Resort: "I love Disney and every day at work is so much fun, especially when you get to create new memories for the guests and have them pose in silly ways or for Magic Shots."