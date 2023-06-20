“GO Xtreme!” Extreme Sports Show Debuts at LEGOLAND California Resort!

LEGOLAND California Resort soared into summer with the opening of extreme sports show GO Xtreme! on June 17th. All summer long, visitors can enjoy a series of spectacular new entertainment and shows as part of the Resort’s Summer Block Party.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the opening of this one-of-a-kind entertainment show, professional athletes and X Games medalists including Andy Macdonald and Bryce Wettstein visited the Park and enjoyed some awesome stunts.

Families can catch GO Xtreme! all summer long at Fun Town Stage. Watch professional, extreme athletes, including Nate Pena (one of North America’s top-ranked pro scooter riders), Allison Ottjepka (a pro Cyr wheel athlete), Jack Fahey (a BMX rider who is an International Bronze Medalist in the Australian BMX Games Contest), and Eli Reams (a local SoCal rider who was a silver medalist in the Amateur World Skateboarding ranks) flip, dip, and soar in the air. You won’t want to miss characters like the Wheelie Bad Bandits and Speed Demons, either. Get in on the action and have a say in the nail-biting competition as you join the fun-loving judges and GO Xtreme! producer to face the challenging task of selecting the best performances.

To keep the extreme sports celebration going, LEGOLAND California has joined forces with X Games for an epic giveaway during the GO Xtreme! shows. From now until July 21st (when the X Games kick off in Ventura, CA), park guests can participate in an interactive GO Xtreme! contest once daily for a chance to win four coveted X Games tickets.

The GO Xtreme! show also recently premiered at LEGOLAND Florida

Beyond GO Xtreme!, summer at LEGOLAND California features an exciting lineup of shows and events, including:

Fourth of July: Red, White and Boom! The summer heats up with a star-spangled 4th of July celebration: Red, White & Boom! Throughout the day, kids of all ages can participate in all-American family picnic games and building activities. At night, the evening fireworks show combines patriotic music with dazzling pyrotechnics.

Summer Block Party: The LEGOLAND Summer Jam: Enjoy fun in the sun listening to your favorite hits from all the eras in this all-singing, all-dancing summer fest concert. The LEGOLAND Summer Jam features the LEGOLAND Brass Band with special guest LEGO Banana Guy. Pirate Captain’s Swashbuckling Jig: Arrrgh! Join Pirate Captain and his crew as they travel through Pirate Shores. Help find the missing key to open the treasure chest. Oh, and watch out for those cannonballs! Once Upon a Brick – The Tale of the Unicorn Knight: This silly slapstick comedy “Once Upon a Brick” is sure to make all guests giggle and smile. Visit the Castle Stage to see Kingdom characters like the King or the Unicorn Knight come to life in this interactive storytelling show. School of Spinjitzu: Witness the kicks and tricks of ninja masters! Learn to kick, chop, spin, and balance just like a Ninja Master in this interactive martial arts style show. Benny’s Dance Party: Head over to Benny’s Dance Party to join the astronaut crew in this energetic, fun-filled show. It’s going to be a blast! The Awesome Suit Crew: The Awesome Suit Crew welcomes visitors into the Park with live mashups of current songs with an 80s twist. They’re sure to kick off the day in like, a totally awesome way! DJ Brick Beatz: The perfect cap to a fun day at the Park, DJ Brick Beatz will leave visitors singing techno tunes. This is the chance for kids to showcase the latest dance crazes.



The LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel are also part of the Block Party with fun summer programming, including: