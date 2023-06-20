Pipeline: The Surf Coaster to Offer Thrills During This Year’s Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando

The haunted season is just a few short months away, and SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready for their third annual Howl-O-Scream event. This year, guests will have even more thrills on top of the scares, as the new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will be open during the event.

What’s Happening:

This year’s Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando will see Pipeline: The Surf Coaster open to thrill riders, alongside three other coasters: Mako, Manta and Ice Breaker.

It looks as if the park’s other main coaster, Kraken, will not be open during the event.

The haunts in the night aren't the only thrills at Howl-O-Scream Orlando this year…prepare to ride your favorite coasters in the dark 🎢

– NEW: Pipeline

– Returning: Manta

– Returning: Mako

– Returning: Ice Breaker pic.twitter.com/egPnukur51 — Howl-O-Scream Orlando (@howloscreamorl) June 19, 2023

Intended for a mature audience, Howl-O-Scream will reawaken this fall with more screams, suspense, and surprises.

The event runs at SeaWorld Orlando from September 8th to October 31st. Tickets are available here

