Pipeline: The Surf Coaster to Offer Thrills During This Year’s Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando

The haunted season is just a few short months away, and SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready for their third annual Howl-O-Scream event. This year, guests will have even more thrills on top of the scares, as the new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will be open during the event.
What’s Happening:
- This year’s Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando will see Pipeline: The Surf Coaster open to thrill riders, alongside three other coasters: Mako, Manta and Ice Breaker.
- It looks as if the park’s other main coaster, Kraken, will not be open during the event.
- Intended for a mature audience, Howl-O-Scream will reawaken this fall with more screams, suspense, and surprises.
- The event runs at SeaWorld Orlando from September 8th to October 31st. Tickets are available here.
- Pipeline: The Surf Coaster officially opened on May 27th at SeaWorld Orlando.
- Heading on-board the attraction, guests “hang ten” on a unique surfboard ride vehicle that replicates the thrilling sensation of riding the waves. Take your position in the upright stance of a pro surfer and ride along a track stretching over 2,950 feet at speeds of up to 60 MPH, reaching an astounding height of 110 feet.
