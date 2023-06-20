Rare Twin Cotton-Top Tamarin Baby Monkeys Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

At Walt Disney World, a set of critically endangered cotton-top tamarin baby monkey twins were born. This doubled the size of the cotton-top tamarin population at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. They are just a week old and are the first born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom since 2001.

What’s Happening:

An adorable set of tiny, critically endangered twins were born at Walt Disney World, doubling the size of the cotton-top tamarin population at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Weighing about as much as a common chicken egg, and measuring approximately four inches long, these pint-sized newborns cling tightly to their parents as both mom and dad acrobatically leap from branch to branch in their habitat on Discovery Island.

These bundles of joy have our animal care team themselves jumping for joy – though less acrobatically – as the pair marks the first cotton-top tamarin births at Walt Disney World since 2001.

It’s too soon to know if they’re male or female, so we haven’t landed on names yet for these cute little monkeys.

Although cotton-top tamarins are considered a rare species with less than 7,500 remaining in the wild, having twins is quite typical for the species. Infants are completely dependent on their families for survival and are carried around on the backs of their family members for up to 14 weeks.

As first-time parents, both mom and dad are doing great, sharing the parenting duties. You can expect to see the twins cozied up to both mom and dad over the next several months.

Cotton-top tamarins are native to Colombia and typically found in the tropical forests of the northwest region of the country.

These primates live high in the treetops and forage through the canopy for the fruits and insects that make up most of their diet.

They are critically endangered because of the illegal pet trade as well as extensive deforestation and loss of habitat.

Cotton-top tamarins are known for the wild manes of bright-white hair atop their heads, resembling a well-known genius and theoretical physicist.

And they’re highly intelligent, too, with at least 38 distinct calls in their vocal repertoire to communicate with each other!

Fully grown, adult cotton-top tamarins weigh less than a pound and are about the size of a squirrel.

Though small in stature, these twins will play a big role in the continuation of one of the most endangered primate species.

The birth of these critically endangered primates is just one example of how we work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ (AZA) Species Survival Plan to help ensure the responsible breeding of threatened species in managed care and help create healthy and genetically diverse populations of animals for years to come.

They’ve also worked with organizations, such as Proyecto Titi in Colombia, to help protect this critically endangered species.

As a part of Disney Planet Possible – our commitment to create a happier, healthier planet for all – the Disney Conservation Fund has supported Proyecto Tití’s efforts to help more than 180 local farmers to establish conservation forest corridors, protect more than 5,500 hectares of forest, and plant more than 100,000 trees for cotton-top tamarins and other wildlife, helping connect more than 15,000 students with cotton-top tamarins and nature in Colombia.