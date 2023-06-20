Special “Rogers: The Musical” Inspired Menu Items Coming Soon to Disney California Adventure

In just 10 days, Disney California Adventure will host the long-awaited premiere of Rogers: The Musical. To celebrate, some special menu items will soon be available throughout Avengers Campus and Hollywood Land.

What’s Happening:

Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings! The show will be super powered by music, including “Save the City,” from the Disney+ Hawkeye ; “Star Spangled Man” from the film Captain America: The First Avenger ; plus, five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort

; “Star Spangled Man” from the film ; plus, five new original songs written just for at the To celebrate, a wide variety of treats will be available at various establishments surrounding the Hyperion Theater: Red, White & Blue Shake: Vanilla shake with wild cherry and blue raspberry slushies and whipped topping (Non-alcoholic)



Patriotic Punch at Hollywood Lounge: Sprite and white cranberry juice with blue raspberry and cherry syrups topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)

Pastrami Pretzel Dog at Award Wieners: All-beef hot dog topped with pastrami, whole-grain mustard, provolone, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing

Shawarm-izza at Shawarma Palace: Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and pepperoncini in a garlic-parmesan wrap with marinara dipping sauce

Like an Apple Pizza Pie at Terran Treats: Cinnamon-sugar fried pizza crust topped with apple and cranberry filling, streusel, and cream cheese frosting

Cap'n Everything Dog at Outdoor Vending Carts: Hot link wrapped in pizza dough topped with everything bagel seasoning and served with a side of mustard cheese sauce and potato chips

Kettle Corn at Outdoor Vending Carts: Red, white, and blue caramel corn

Red, white, and blue caramel corn Rogers: The Musical Popcorn Bucket at Seasonal Snacks and Outdoor Vending Carts: Includes Kettle Corn

Rogers: The Musical will run approximately 30 minutes, from Tuesday through Saturday most weeks beginning Friday, June 30th.