“Rogers: The Musical” to Premiere at Disney California Adventure on June 30

Earlier this year, it was teased that Rogers: The Musical would be coming to Disney California Adventure for a limited run. Now, the Disney Parks Blog has officially revealed a premiere date for the show: June 30th, 2023.

In the first episode of Hawkeye on Disney+

on Now, the stage production that takes place in the world of the Avengers is coming to the Disneyland Resort

Rogers: The Musical will officially debut at the Hyperion Theatre in Disney California Adventure on June 30th.

While the show has previously been described as a “short, one-act musical,” today’s news also came with some new details.

According to the Parks Blog, “Save the City” (as seen in Hawkeye and performed at the 2022 D23 Expo Captain America: The First Avenger.

Five new original songs written just for this production of Rogers: The Musical.

The production will of course feature Captain America as well as Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, and “select members of the Avengers.”

Rogers will take audiences from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond.

“It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!”

In total, the show will run approximately 30 minutes.

Once it debuts, Rogers: The Musical will have performances from Tuesday through Saturday most weeks.

Additional details including show dates and times, plus news about the merchandise and food and beverage offerings themed to the show will be shared as opening day gets closer.