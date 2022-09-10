“Rogers: The Musical” Performed Live at D23 Expo 2022

During today’s Studio Showcase at D23 Expo, Marvel fans were treated to not just exciting announcements and trailer reveals, but also a special live performance of “Rogers: The Musical.”

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took the stage to begin Marvel’s portion of the showcase, but before getting into the actual announcements, the guests were treated to the special performance.

The cast of the fictional musical took the stage and performed “Save the City” for those in attendance.

The musical number, and concept of “Rogers: The Musical” in general, debuted in Marvel’s Hawkeye on Disney+

It has since been spotted in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There's no telling if any future performances of the musical will be in the cards, but us Marvel fans can hope.

