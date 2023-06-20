Premium Viewing Experience Package Announced for “Rogers: The Musical,” Plus Special Magic Shots and Merchandise

Guests looking to guarantee themselves a seat for Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure will be able to purchase a premium viewing experience package.
What’s Happening:
- In addition to the announced virtual queue, another way to see the show is by purchasing the Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land.
- Available in limited quantities per performance, the package includes a Rogers: The Musical popcorn bucket with kettle corn and choice of bottled beverage, plus access to lounge seating before the show, priority choice of seating in the theater, a souvenir lanyard and access to a unique photo opportunity.
- For a limited time, two Magic Shots from Disney PhotoPass will make you the main character with an opportunity to pose with Captain America’s shield in front of the Hyperion Theater marquee.
- The new musical is also commemorated by collectible merchandise available near the Hyperion Theater, including a T-shirt, magnet and ornament.
- Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!
- The show will be super powered by music, including “Save the City,” from the Disney+ series Hawkeye; “Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger; plus, five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort.
- Rogers: The Musical is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement, June 30th–August 31st, 2023.
