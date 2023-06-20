Premium Viewing Experience Package Announced for “Rogers: The Musical,” Plus Special Magic Shots and Merchandise

Guests looking to guarantee themselves a seat for Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure will be able to purchase a premium viewing experience package.

What’s Happening:

In addition to the announced virtual queue Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land.

Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land. Available in limited quantities per performance, the package includes a Rogers: The Musical popcorn bucket with kettle corn and choice of bottled beverage, plus access to lounge seating before the show, priority choice of seating in the theater, a souvenir lanyard and access to a unique photo opportunity.

For a limited time, two Magic Shots from Disney PhotoPass will make you the main character with an opportunity to pose with Captain America’s shield in front of the Hyperion Theater marquee.

The new musical is also commemorated by collectible merchandise available near the Hyperion Theater, including a T-shirt, magnet and ornament.

Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

Rogers: The Musical is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement, June 30th–August 31st, 2023.