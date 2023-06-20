“Rogers: The Musical” at Disney California Adventure to Operate with Virtual Queue Alongside Limited Stand-By

When Rogers: The Musical debuts at Disney California Adventure in just 10 days, it will be operating with a virtual queue alongside limited stand-by.
What’s Happening:
- Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!
- The show will be super powered by music, including “Save the City,” from the Disney+ series Hawkeye; “Star Spangled Man” from Captain America: The First Avenger; plus, five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort.
- Rogers: The Musical is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement, June 30th–August 31st, 2023.
- You’ll be able to access viewing areas for Rogers: The Musical through a virtual queue system available only via the Disneyland app.
- Each day that Rogers: The Musical is performing, distribution for the complimentary virtual queue will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT for the first two show times of the day and 2:00 p.m. PT for the remaining show times of the day.
- Joining the virtual queue is not required to view this theatrical production—but it is highly recommended. Additional viewing for each performance may be available via a standby queue on a first-come, first-served basis, if capacity allows.
- More details on the virtual queue system for Rogers: The Musical are available at Disneyland.com.
- Guests looking to guarantee themselves a seat can also purchase a premium viewing experience package.
