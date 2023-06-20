“Rogers: The Musical” at Disney California Adventure to Operate with Virtual Queue Alongside Limited Stand-By

When Rogers: The Musical debuts at Disney California Adventure in just 10 days, it will be operating with a virtual queue alongside limited stand-by.

Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

More details on the virtual queue system for Rogers: The Musical are available at Disneyland.com

Guests looking to guarantee themselves a seat can also purchase a premium viewing experience package