Photos/Video: Nick Fury Arrives In Avengers Campus With Special Espionage Training Experience

In a perfect blend of synergy that is expected out of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, a new experience featuring Nick Fury from Marvel’s Secret Invasion has debuted at the park.

Beginning today and for a limited time, guests may encounter Nick Fury at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure where he will recruit guests of all ages to practice the art of espionage in an all-new interactive experience.

The new show features Fury in person as he teaches the guests in one of five (meaning you have to return to catch the others!) topics in the art of espionage.

A veteran S.H.I.E.L.D. operative, Nick Fury, continues his legacy as one of the greatest super spies in the world in Secret Invasion, now streaming on Disney+.

In the interactive experience, Nick Fury shares keen insights, bright observations and invaluable advice as he invites younger recruits to join S.H.I.E.L.D. and take an oath to defend Earth with the help of his training aides.

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

You can catch the new experience now at Disney California Adventure for a limited time. We saw the stage set up earlier on our livestream as we waited for the show to debut, and you can watch a replay of that below.