The Electric Mayhem Release Acoustic Version of “Rock On” as a Spotify Single

The Electric Mayhem have released an acoustic version of the theme to The Muppets Mayhem – “Rock On” – exclusively on Spotify.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate this fun collaboration, the official Muppets YouTube channel released a fun video featuring the Electric Mayhem at the Spotify office.

The Electric Mayhem head to the Spotify office to record their very first Spotify Single! But with so many cool rooms to explore, special guests to meet, and free snacks to — well… you’ll see, it’s easy for a Muppet to get distracted. Will the band make it to the studio in time to rock out?!?

The video features a number of fun celebrity cameos, including Bobby Moynihan, Rico Nasty, Ashnikko, Orville Peck and more.

You can listen to the full acoustic version of “Rock On” exclusively on Spotify, embedded below for your listening pleasure.

About The Muppets Mayhem:

In The Muppets Mayhem , the new comedy series on Disney+

. All ten episodes of The Muppets Mayhem are now streaming on Disney+.