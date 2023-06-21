“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Will Premiere Its Fourth and Final Season on Disney+ August 9th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere its fourth and final season August 9th on Disney+. You can see the new teaser and key art which have just been released.
What’s Happening:
- Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney+ released the teaser and key art for the Disney+ Original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, revealing that the Wildcats will take their final bow this summer.
- All eight episodes of the fourth and final season will premiere Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.
- From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy-nominated television series was inspired by the hugely popular High School Musical movies, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2006 and 2007, and theatrically in 2008.
- Collectively, the movies and series became the most successful Disney Channel – turned theatrical and streaming – franchise to date, and one of the longest-running series on Disney+.
- The first three seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently available on Disney+.
About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted with the launch of Disney+ in 2019 and has launched notable careers such as Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo; Tony Award-nominated Julia Lester; singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, who recently completed a sold-out world tour; and Dara Reneé, who made her songwriting debut on the series and stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- The show also featured outstanding guest stars, including Jordan Fisher, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Derek Hough, and many more.
- Season four of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.
- But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.
Cast:
- Corbin Bleu
- Monique Coleman
- Lucas Grabeel
- Bart Johnson
- Alyson Reed
- Kaycee Stroh
- Joshua Bassett
- Sofia Wylie
- Dara Reneé
- Julia Lester
- Frankie Rodriguez
- Kate Reinders
- Liamani Segura
Recurring Guest Stars:
- Kylie Cantrall
- Matthew Sato
- Caitlin Reilly
- Vasthy Mompoint
- Mark St. Cyr
- Matt Cornett
- Larry Saperstein
- Joe Serafini
- Adrian Lyles
- Saylor Bell Curda
What They’re Saying:
- Series creator and executive producer Tim Federle said in a social post: “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”
