“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Will Premiere Its Fourth and Final Season on Disney+ August 9th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere its fourth and final season August 9th on Disney+. You can see the new teaser and key art which have just been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney+ released the teaser and key art for the Disney+ Original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, revealing that the Wildcats will take their final bow this summer.
  • All eight episodes of the fourth and final season will premiere Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.
  • From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy-nominated television series was inspired by the hugely popular High School Musical movies, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2006 and 2007, and theatrically in 2008.
  • Collectively, the movies and series became the most successful Disney Channel – turned theatrical and streaming – franchise to date, and one of the longest-running series on Disney+.
  • The first three seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently available on Disney+.

 About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:

  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted with the launch of Disney+ in 2019 and has launched notable careers such as Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo; Tony Award-nominated Julia Lester; singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, who recently completed a sold-out world tour; and Dara Reneé, who made her songwriting debut on the series and stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red.
  • The show also featured outstanding guest stars, including Jordan Fisher, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jojo Siwa, Derek Hough, and many more.
  • Season four of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.  
  • But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

Cast:

  • Corbin Bleu
  • Monique Coleman
  • Lucas Grabeel
  • Bart Johnson
  • Alyson Reed
  • Kaycee Stroh
  • Joshua Bassett
  • Sofia Wylie
  • Dara Reneé
  • Julia Lester
  • Frankie Rodriguez
  • Kate Reinders
  • Liamani Segura

Recurring Guest Stars:

  • Kylie Cantrall
  • Matthew Sato
  • Caitlin Reilly
  • Vasthy Mompoint
  • Mark St. Cyr
  • Matt Cornett
  • Larry Saperstein
  • Joe Serafini
  • Adrian Lyles
  • Saylor Bell Curda

 What They’re Saying:

  • Series creator and executive producer Tim Federle said in a social post: “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”
