“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Will Premiere Its Fourth and Final Season on Disney+ August 9th

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere its fourth and final season August 9th on Disney+. You can see the new teaser and key art which have just been released.

Today, Disney Branded Television and Disney+ released the teaser and key art for the Disney+ Original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series , revealing that the Wildcats will take their final bow this summer.

, revealing that the Wildcats will take their final bow this summer. All eight episodes of the fourth and final season will premiere Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

From Disney Branded Television, the Emmy-nominated television series was inspired by the hugely popular High School Musical movies, which first aired on Disney Channel

movies, which first aired on Collectively, the movies and series became the most successful Disney Channel – turned theatrical and streaming – franchise to date, and one of the longest-running series on Disney+.

The first three seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are currently available on Disney+.

About High School Musical: The Musical: The Series:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted with the launch of Disney+ in 2019 and has launched notable careers such as Grammy Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo; Tony Award-nominated Julia Lester; singer-songwriter Joshua Bassett, who recently completed a sold-out world tour; and Dara Reneé, who made her songwriting debut on the series and stars in the upcoming Disney+ Original movie Descendants: The Rise of Red .

Season four of the GLAAD Media and Kids Choice Award-winning series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year .

. But, in a meta twist signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school.

Cast:

Corbin Bleu

Monique Coleman

Lucas Grabeel

Bart Johnson

Alyson Reed

Kaycee Stroh

Joshua Bassett

Sofia Wylie

Dara Reneé

Julia Lester

Frankie Rodriguez

Kate Reinders

Liamani Segura

Recurring Guest Stars:

Kylie Cantrall

Matthew Sato

Caitlin Reilly

Vasthy Mompoint

Mark St. Cyr

Matt Cornett

Larry Saperstein

Joe Serafini

Adrian Lyles

Saylor Bell Curda

Series creator and executive producer Tim Federle said in a social post : “After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast – and crew, and collaborators – to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we “don’t not love you.” We can’t wait to share this epic 4th act with you all.”