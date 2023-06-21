Hulu Renews “Nine Perfect Strangers” for a Second Season

Hulu is going ahead with a long-rumored second season of Nine Perfect Strangers, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Nicole Kidman is returning to executive producer and star, with a new group of the titular strangers around her.

Two-time Oscar nominee Liv Ullman, Emmy winner Murray Bartlett ( The White Lotus , The Last of Us ), Dolly de Leon ( Triangles of Sadness ), Maisie Richardson-Sellers ( DC’s Legends of Tomorrow ) and Turkish actor Aras Aydin are set to star opposite Kidman, with casting of the remaining roles ongoing.

, ), Dolly de Leon ( ), Maisie Richardson-Sellers ( ) and Turkish actor Aras Aydin are set to star opposite Kidman, with casting of the remaining roles ongoing. Season 2 is said to be following the general formula of the first installment in a new location, the Swiss Alps. Nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living with a 10-day star at a boutique wellness resort run by the resort’s director Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

It was reported as far back as May 2022

The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers debuted in August 2021 as Hulu’s most-watched Hulu original ever, on premiere day as well as after five days on the service.

debuted in August 2021 as Hulu’s most-watched Hulu original ever, on premiere day as well as after five days on the service. Along with Kidman, the first season starred Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

The first season was based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. It took place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

author Liane Moriarty. It took place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promised healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. Check out Alex’s recaps Nine Perfect Strangers.