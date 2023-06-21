The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Unveils New Logo

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District has introduced a new logo, finally wiping away the last vestige of the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

What’s Happening:

At today’s Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board meeting, the new logo seen above was revealed.

Although the board has operated under the new name since March of this year, it has taken until now for a new logo to be designed and unveiled.

For reference, below is the former Reedy Creek logo.