Nick Fury to Appear in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure for a Limited Time

With the debut of Marvel’s Secret Invasion on Disney+, Nick Fury himself will be making appearances in Avengers Campus beginning today.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time, beginning today, guests may encounter Nick Fury at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

A veteran S.H.I.E.L.D. operative, Nick Fury, continues his legacy as one of the greatest super spies in the world in Secret Invasion. He will recruit guests of all ages to practice the art of espionage in an all-new interactive experience.

In the interactive experience, Nick Fury shares keen insights, bright observations and invaluable advice as he invites younger recruits to join S.H.I.E.L.D. and take an oath to defend Earth with the help of his training aides.

Disney also released a short video featuring Nick Fury:

We’re on site at Avengers Campus, so stay tuned later today for more photos and videos of Nick Fury’s debut.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+. Check out Mack’s review of the new series here here

