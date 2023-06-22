Disneyland Shares New Concept Art and Details on San Fransokyo Square

The Disneyland Resort has revealed some new details on San Fransokyo Square, including new concept art and more details on some of the reimagined restaurants that will begin to debut in mid-July at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Starting in mid-July, you’ll be able to sample new San Fransokyo selections at Lucky Fortune Cookery, and the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería will officially open. In the weeks following, additional dining options, unique shopping and more will be introduced as the transformation of this thriving seaside plaza continues through mid-August.

When the transformation is completed, locations across the area – from the Cappuccino Cart outside the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge to The Bakery Tour

You’ll have the opportunity to interact with Hiro and his huggable healthcare companion, Baymax, who will say hello outside the Hamada Bot Shop. This is where the Big Hero 6 team builds and innovates their hi-tech gear, so you may also see a few of their upcoming inventions.

Near the Hamada Bot Shop will be the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market , a storefront stocked with unique apparel, homewares and more featuring Baymax and friends. In the concept art above, the market’s shelves are situated on robot storage cases, with decommissioned battle bots on display. If you turn a sharp eye to the rafters overhead, you may spot the local battlebot champion, Hiro’s Megabot!

, a storefront stocked with unique apparel, homewares and more featuring Baymax and friends. In the concept art above, the market’s shelves are situated on robot storage cases, with decommissioned battle bots on display. If you turn a sharp eye to the rafters overhead, you may spot the local battlebot champion, Hiro’s Megabot! Across the way, a vending machine dispenses collectible golden medallions featuring Baymax and other iconic images from San Fransokyo.

The diverse array of flavorful fare in San Fransokyo Square will include current favorites and new creations inspired by Asian cuisine, as well as the Big Hero 6 themselves. Aunt Cass Café, the second bakery café operated by Hiro’s loving aunt, will serve dishes, soups in freshly-baked Boudin sourdough bread bowls and more inspired by Japanese cuisine. On the outside of this quick service restaurant, you’ll find a mural of Aunt Cass’ lucky pet cat, Mochi.

An old fishing net tannery across from the café is being converted to Rita’s Turbine Blenders , a giant drink dispenser offering delicious margaritas and icy beverages. This refreshment stand is owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish, that sits atop the structure.

, a giant drink dispenser offering delicious margaritas and icy beverages. This refreshment stand is owned and named after the repair technician who maintains the floating wind turbine, resembling a giant koi fish, that sits atop the structure. In addition to these locations, you can expect new menu items at Cocina Cucamonga and Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop.

A new Disney Eats Foodie Guide will be shared very soon with the full list of cuisine to come.

Be sure to check out our construction update