Photos: California Grill Debuts Three-Course Menu and Wine Pairings

With amazing views and delicious food to match, California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is one of the most popular restaurants Walt Disney World has to offer. The restaurant is now offering a new three-course menu and two wine pairing options and we were lucky enough to be invited out to try it.

The new prix fixe menu one appetizer, one entree and one dessert for $89 per person. Each course offers five to eight options, with something for everyone. The options range from seafood and steak to plant-based offerings.

Starting with the appetizers, or Market Inspirations, guests can enjoy sushi, salad, pizza and a variety of other options (see the menu above). My personal choice was the Braised Beef Short Rib Wontons and they may have been the most delicious thing on the menu for any course. The Black Truffle Pizza was a close second.

As for the main course, or Chef’s Journey, there was even more variety. Seafood, chicken, pork, steak or even venison can be found in this course. While the Wagyu Strip Loin was the winner here, the entirely plant-based Saffron Risotto was also a delicious option.

And of course, no meal would be complete without a delicious dessert, or Sweet Creations. You can’t go wrong with anything from the pastry team at California Grill, but our favorites from this menu were the Valrhona Chocolate Ganache Torte and the Citrus Creme Brulee.

And again, this menu does come with two different wine pairing options: the Signature Wine Pairing for $39 per person or the Deluxe Wine Pairing for $69 per person. We were lucky enough to be treated to the Deluxe Wine Pairing which, even for someone like myself who doesn’t often drink wine, was an incredible enhancement to the meal. The team at California Grill has done a brilliant job of selecting the perfect wine for each individual offering on this menu.

Still, perhaps the most spectacular offering of California Grill is the incredible views it provides of Magic Kingdom and the surrounding area. Be sure to head out to the private deck or watch Happily Ever After from right inside the restaurant.

This new menu and so much more is available now at California Grill in Disney’s Contemporary Resort.