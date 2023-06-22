Star Wars Celebration 2023 Exclusive Merchandise To Be Released Online

Star Wars fans looking to purchase some items that they missed from this year’s Star Wars Celebration are in luck, as select items will soon be available online.

What’s Happening:

A limited amount of select official Star Wars Celebration 2023 merchandise will be available for purchase through the convention’s online store.

2023 attendees will have the opportunity to shop starting Friday, June 23rd at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Merchandise will then become available to all fans on Monday, June 26th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Items range from T-Shirts, to unique character plush, and even a puzzle. Below are just a few items that will be available.

Click here

The next Star Wars Celebration is set to take place in Japan in 2025

The event will take place April 18th-20th, 2025 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The event was previously held in Japan back in 2008.