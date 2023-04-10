Star Wars Celebration Heading to Japan in 2025

As this year’s Star Wars Celebration comes to a close, fans are already looking towards the next event. It was announced today that the next Star Wars Celebration will take place in Japan!

What’s Happening:

  • After taking 2024 off, Star Wars Celebration will return in 2025 in Japan.
  • The event will take place April 18th-20th, 2025 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.
  • The event was previously held in Japan back in 2008.
  • Watch the moment the next event was announced at the closing ceremony of Star Wars Celebration 2023:

