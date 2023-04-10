Star Wars Celebration Heading to Japan in 2025

As this year’s Star Wars Celebration comes to a close, fans are already looking towards the next event. It was announced today that the next Star Wars Celebration will take place in Japan!

What’s Happening:

After taking 2024 off, Star Wars Celebration will return in 2025 in Japan.

The event will take place April 18th-20th, 2025 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The event was previously held in Japan back in 2008.

Watch the moment the next event was announced at the closing ceremony of Star Wars Celebration 2023:

