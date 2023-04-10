Star Wars Celebration Heading to Japan in 2025

As this year’s Star Wars Celebration comes to a close, fans are already looking towards the next event. It was announced today that the next Star Wars Celebration will take place in Japan!
What’s Happening:
- After taking 2024 off, Star Wars Celebration will return in 2025 in Japan.
- The event will take place April 18th-20th, 2025 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.
- The event was previously held in Japan back in 2008.
- Watch the moment the next event was announced at the closing ceremony of Star Wars Celebration 2023:
More Star Wars Celebration News:
- Another volume of Star Wars: Visions from nine different acclaimed animation studios are on their way to Disney+ in May.
- The third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch was revealed to be in production for a 2024 release.
- New stories and characters will be coming to Star Tours at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris in 2024.
- Music from Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser superstar performer, Gaya, will be coming soon to streaming services and vinyl.
- To see all the exciting announcements from Star Wars Celebration and more, check out our event tag.
Star Wars Day 2023 coverage is presented by shopDisney