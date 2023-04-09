New Locations Coming to Star Tours at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris in 2024

Just announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe, new stories and characters will be coming to Star Tours at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris in 2024.
What’s Happening:
- During a special panel celebrating Star Wars at the Disney Parks, it was revealed that more stories and characters will be added to Star Tours at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris in 2024.
- Details on the locations that guests will soon be able to visit were not revealed, but it was teased that they may involve some Star Wars content announced over the weekend at Star Wars Celebration.
- This gives us plenty of characters and locales to choose from, such as Skeleton Crew, The Acolyte, or perhaps one of the three movies now in development.
- You can watch the full “Disney Parks: Where Star Wars Comes to Life” panel in the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! stream, around the 5 hour 19 minute mark:
- Also announced during the Disney Parks panel:
- Music from Galactic Starcruiser superstar performer, Gaya, will be coming soon to streaming services and vinyl.
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will have episodes that take place on Batuu.
- To see all the exciting announcements from Star Wars Celebration and more, check out our event tag.
Star Wars Day 2023 coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning