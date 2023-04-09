“Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures” To Have Episodes That Take Place in Batuu

A familiar setting from the Star Wars universe in the Disney Parks, the characters of the new Disney Junior series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will be visiting the planet Batuu in future episodes.

Revealed during a special panel at Star Wars Celebration in London today that is focused on Star Wars in the Disney Parks, the new Disney Junior series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will be heading to Batuu in the series.

The new series and its characters will visit the planet in the show, but the inverse – characters appearing in the land in the parks – is not true at this time.

On May 4, 2023, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ in celebration of Star Wars Day.

in celebration of Star Wars Day. Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ( Puppy Dog Pals ) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ( Elena of Avalor ) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023.