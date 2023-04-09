Gaya Playlist To Release In May, Vinyl to Follow

Fans of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World, or really even just fans of Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, surely know of the Galactic superstar performer, Gaya, and would love the news coming out of Star Wars Celebration in Europe.
What’s Happening:
- During a special panel celebrating Star Wars at the Disney Parks, it was revealed that legendary artists worked with Walt Disney Imagineers to create a concert poster featuring the performer, which was also bestowed upon all those in attendance.
- More importantly, it was revealed that a playlist of music by the singer will be released on streaming platforms everywhere on May 4th.
- Are you a fan of physical media? It was also revealed that a vinyl record will also be pressed and released after that initial digital release.
- No track listing was revealed during the announcement, but fans can already hear some of her tunes in the DJ Rex Playlists currently available on streaming platforms, as they play in Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in the Disney Parks, and fans who have traveled aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are well versed in her music as they get an up close and personal performance by the Galactic Superstar.
- In the Canon, Gaya was a Twi'lek female singer who rose to the heights of a galactic superstar during the First Order-Resistance War.She was a highly skilled performer who commanded respect and attention from those she met. In addition to her musical career, the superstar also fought for the integrity and freedom of the Twi'lek people and sometimes operated within the criminal underworld to achieve her goals. At some point, she performed aboard the MPO-1400 Purgill-class star cruiser Halcyon, where she encountered Togruta aspiring musician Sandro Alimander who held her in high regard. While performing on the ship she was accompanied by Rodian keyboardist Ouanni. She performed the song "Oola Shuka," which was played at Oga's Cantina in Black Spire Outpost on Batuu.
