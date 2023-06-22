Former Disney Communications Chief Zenia Mucha Hired in Newly Formed Role at TikTok

Former top Disney spokesperson Zenia Mucha, who left the company in 2021, has been hired by TikTok in a newly formed role, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Mucha will serve as TikTok’s chief brand and communications officer and will be responsible for the company’s global marketing and communications strategies.
- Prior to her hiring, she was part of the team that coached TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew for his congressional hearing earlier this past March.
- At that hearing, TikTok CEO Chew appeared before the House Energy and Commerce Committee to answer questions about China’s influence over TikTok and the communist regime’s ability to track user data via the app, as well as TikTok’s efforts to curb misinformation and harmful content.
- Mucha’s hiring comes amidst a larger shakeup at TikTok, with Vanessa Pappas stepping down as the company’s chief operating officer and Adam Presser, the current chief of staff, has been promoted to head of operations.
- Mucha, after nearly 20 years as head of communications for Disney, stepped down at the end of 2021 alongside Bob Iger’s original exit from Disney.
- Of course, Iger returned to Disney as CEO last November, replacing former CEO Bob Chapek.