Photos: Communicore Plaza and Communicore Hall Progress

Construction continues at EPCOT at Walt Disney World, as the new Communicore Plaza and Communicore Hall continue to take shape in the World Celebration neighborhood at the park.

World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo. Filled with ample seating and shade, you’ll be invited to connect with one another and the nature around you in this lush new area. Each of these gardens will have their own identities, and they’ll change along with the festivals throughout the year.

Plenty of progress is being made on CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, respectively, that bring the park’s international festivals to the center of EPCOT. CommuniCore Plaza will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, and CommuniCore Hall will be a flexible exhibition and gallery space, offering a wide variety of experiences that highlight art, live music, food – complete with a demonstration kitchen – and more. In addition, adjacent to CommuniCore Hall will be a new Mickey & Friends location where you can meet some of your favorite Disney pals.

You can also see newly added pylons with lighting that will illuminate the main thoroughfare in the area, though it is unclear at this time if it will be one color, or change throughout.

Also, the next major milestone in EPCOT’s multi-year transformation will include the completion of the World Celebration neighborhood in late 2023, featuring a new statue of Walt Disney as what is being called “Dreamer’s Point” behind Spaceship Earth.