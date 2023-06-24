Cobie Smulders Reflects on Her Time in the MCU After Premiere Episode of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

Cobie Smulders has been portraying Maria Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since The Avengers in 2012 and now she stars in the Disney+ original series Secret Invasion. However, after this week’s premiere episode of the new series, Marvel spoke with Smulders and got some of her thoughts on her time in the MCU.

Secret Invasion spoilers ahead!

The first episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion concludes with the apparent death of Maria Hill, so Smulders took some time to reflect on her work in the MCU.

concludes with the apparent death of Maria Hill, so Smulders took some time to reflect on her work in the MCU. First off, she explained that she knew the fate that awaited Hill in Secret Invasion : “I always knew. I knew from the first call about it. I think it was an opportunity to just increase the stakes from the get-go. I think it was unexpected for everyone, including myself, but I think it really adds a level of reality — if this happens, where do we go from here?”

: Smulders also opened up about what it was like shooting that scene: “It was certainly emotional. It was a bit of a build to that last moment because we were shooting the entire sequence — the explosions, the running, the chasing, that square we were in for a couple of days. Sam and I had some lovely moments. Even though it was a violent send-off, it was a nice day on set for me.”

Smulders was also asked about the thought that Hill will never know whether or not it was really Nick Fury that killed her: “I do think that there was a moment at the end there where I think that there's a lot going on, but I'd like to think that she knew at the end that it wasn't him, mainly just because of his behavior. So I'd like to think that, but I think it's still very tragic.”

And finally, looking back on her time in the MCU, Smulders got the chance to address the fans: “Oh, gosh. Thank you doesn't seem to cover it, does it? I just love playing a woman in this world, especially a woman that is as dedicated, loyal, trustworthy, and intelligent. It has been such an honor to be able to play her and to have been supported by so many Marvel fans. It's the best feeling in the world. Thank you, but it doesn't seem to quite cover it.”



