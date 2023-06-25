More Details on “Rogers: The Musical” Premium Viewing Experience Package Revealed

Disneyland has revealed some more information on the Rogers: The Musical premium viewing experience package that will be available for guests to purchase when the new show debuts at Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

In addition to the recently announced virtual queue Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land.

Premium Viewing Experience package from the Studio Catering Co. Truck in Hollywood Land. This premium experience gives you the opportunity to have: First access to the theater in order to select seats. Reserved seating in an exclusive lounge area in front of Stage 12, where you can relax before entering the theater. A Rogers: The Musical souvenir popcorn bucket with red, white and blue kettle corn and your choice of a Coca-Cola bottled beverage available upon arrival and before performance time. Priority access to a photo opportunity, with your photo taken by a Disney PhotoPass photographer.

To purchase this incredible experience at a price of $29, visit Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land.

Guests will also receive a souvenir lanyard at the time of purchase.

The Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience will be available until it's sold out for the day or until 90 minutes before the last show.

Premium Viewing Experience will be available until it's sold out for the day or until 90 minutes before the last show. Guests will go to Stage 12 near the Hyperion Theater to check in up to 90 minutes before their showtime and will be let into the theater about 30 minutes before the show begins.

​​

Rogers: The Musical features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings!

features a talented cast of singers and dancers telling the story of Steve Rogers – Captain America – joined by Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and select members of the Avengers. The musical will take the audience on a journey from Steve’s humble beginnings during World War II to becoming Captain America, leading the Avengers and beyond. It’s a classic tale of heroes, time travel, and romance, oh … and Nick Fury sings! The show will be super powered by music, including “Save the City,” from the Disney+ Hawkeye Captain America: The First Avenger ; plus, five new original songs written just for Rogers: The Musical at the Disneyland Resort

; plus, five new original songs written just for at the Rogers: The Musical is scheduled to perform several times per day, Tuesday through Saturday most weeks during its limited-time engagement, June 30th–August 31st, 2023.