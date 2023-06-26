Disney100: RockLove Welcomes Stitch to D100 Necklace Collection

As the Disney100 celebration continues we’re enjoying every moment and joining fellow fans in commemorating 100 Years of Wonder through experiences, park visits but most importantly, shopping! An impressive variety of merchandise collections have debuted from our favorite brands including RockLove who just added a new Sitch necklace to their D100 series.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As the Walt Disney Company commemorates its 100th anniversary, fan-favorite brands like RockLove are helping to mark the occasion with new products that spotlight characters and stories we know and love.

Earlier this year, RockLove put their magic touch on a Disney necklace collection

Now they're expanding the series with a new design featuring Stitch! Keeping in line with the Mickey, Minnie, Tinker Bell and Winnie the Pooh, this necklace perfectly blends elegance and delicacy while staying true to the spirit and energy of Stitch.

The pendant necklace is handcrafted in polished sterling silver and features glittering pavé color-changing aurora borealis crystals.

Fans will also appreciate the Disney100 Boutique Box that like the necklace is a true keepsake. The hexagon design includes a fitted hinged lid with holographic Disney100 branding inside and out and includes an additional fabric drawstring travel satchel with silkscreened logos.

The Disney x RockLove Disney100 Stitch Necklace is available now on RockLove.com

A link to the individual item can be found below.

Disney X RockLove DISNEY100 Crystal Hula Stitch Necklace – $135

Handcrafted in sterling silver

Stitch performs the hula in a skirt and crown covered in sparkling pavé aurora borealis crystals

Adjustable sterling silver square cable chain

Signature tag

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.