Hong Kong Disneyland Reveals New Details About the Reimagined Disney’s Hollywood Hotel

Hong Kong Disneyland has revealed some new details about the reopening of Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, which will feature a fresh new look for the lobby and revamped restaurants.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Hollywood Hotel is set to reopen on July 14th, having been closed since the resort first closed for the coronavirus pandemic back in early 2020.
- When the hotel reopens, it will feature a fresh new look for the lobby and two revamped restaurants – The Archivist and Ink & Plate.
- The mightiest chefs from across the multiverse have assembled at The Archivist, a stylish Art Deco lounge laden with captivating artifacts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- This Hollywood-style film archive-themed establishment offers exquisite hot and cold Spanish tapas that tease your taste buds.
- You can also order a special Marvel-themed drink to add the “Avengers” spirit to a memorable, movie-themed experience. Dine like a Super Hero with superpower-themed drinks at this all-new eatery in Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.
- A tribute to the legendary Ink & Paint Department of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Ink & Plate inspires guests to bring their creative passions to life with its quirky interior design, tableware and decor. Curating a colorful collection of fresh and healthy ingredients from across the world, Ink & Plate chefs have built an artistic buffet that will delight your taste buds and fuel your creative mind.
- Guests can also explore exclusive Disney's Hollywood Hotel merchandise at the reimagined Celebrity Gifts shop, including the collection of movie-inspired souvenirs as well as the Japanese Boro patchwork and indigo dyeing technique-inspired collection by FDMTL, a trendy denim brand from Tokyo.
- Hong Kong Disneyland previously revealed some concept art of the remodeled Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.
