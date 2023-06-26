Hong Kong Disneyland Reveals New Details About the Reimagined Disney’s Hollywood Hotel

Hong Kong Disneyland has revealed some new details about the reopening of Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, which will feature a fresh new look for the lobby and revamped restaurants.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Hollywood Hotel is set to reopen on July 14th, having been closed since the resort first closed for the coronavirus pandemic back in early 2020.

When the hotel reopens, it will feature a fresh new look for the lobby and two revamped restaurants – The Archivist and Ink & Plate.

The mightiest chefs from across the multiverse have assembled at The Archivist, a stylish Art Deco lounge laden with captivating artifacts from the Marvel

This Hollywood-style film archive-themed establishment offers exquisite hot and cold Spanish tapas that tease your taste buds.

You can also order a special Marvel-themed drink to add the “Avengers” spirit to a memorable, movie-themed experience. Dine like a Super Hero with superpower-themed drinks at this all-new eatery in Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.

A tribute to the legendary Ink & Paint

Guests can also explore exclusive Disney's Hollywood Hotel merchandise at the reimagined Celebrity Gifts shop, including the collection of movie-inspired souvenirs as well as the Japanese Boro patchwork and indigo dyeing technique-inspired collection by FDMTL, a trendy denim brand from Tokyo.

Hong Kong Disneyland previously revealed some concept art