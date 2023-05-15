Disney’s Hollywood Hotel Reopening This July at Hong Kong Disneyland with Refreshed Lobby and New Restaurants

by |
Tags: , ,

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced reopening details for Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, along with concept art for some refreshed areas of the art-deco themed hotel.

What’s Happening:

  • Hong Kong Disneyland announced today that Disney’s Hollywood Hotel will reopen in mid-July 2023. According to TDR Explorer, the specific date is July 14th.
  • Disney’s Hollywood Hotel has been closed since the resort first closed for the coronavirus pandemic back in early 2020.
  • When it reopens, areas of the hotel will be refreshed, including the lobby, as well as two new restaurants.
  • One of those new restaurants will be called Ink & Plate, as revealed by newly released concept art.

  • The other new, more upscale restaurant and bar will be called The Archivist.

  • Meanwhile, inside Hong Kong Disneyland, the new “Dream Makers” statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse will be unveiled in October.

About Disney’s Hollywood Hotel:

  • Surround yourself in the glitz and grandeur of classic Hollywood at this richly appointed hotel. “Take 5″ in the piano-shaped pool or stroll through a lush garden courtyard of vintage cars and famous landmarks. Combining stunning Art-Deco architecture with a dash of Disney magic, Disney’s Hollywood Hotel invites you to stay in a place where you’re the star.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning