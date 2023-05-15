Disney’s Hollywood Hotel Reopening This July at Hong Kong Disneyland with Refreshed Lobby and New Restaurants

Hong Kong Disneyland has announced reopening details for Disney’s Hollywood Hotel, along with concept art for some refreshed areas of the art-deco themed hotel.
What’s Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland announced today that Disney’s Hollywood Hotel will reopen in mid-July 2023. According to TDR Explorer, the specific date is July 14th.
- Disney’s Hollywood Hotel has been closed since the resort first closed for the coronavirus pandemic back in early 2020.
- When it reopens, areas of the hotel will be refreshed, including the lobby, as well as two new restaurants.
- One of those new restaurants will be called Ink & Plate, as revealed by newly released concept art.
- The other new, more upscale restaurant and bar will be called The Archivist.
- Meanwhile, inside Hong Kong Disneyland, the new “Dream Makers” statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse will be unveiled in October.
- Also announced today, the new themed area World of Frozen will open in November 2023.
About Disney’s Hollywood Hotel:
- Surround yourself in the glitz and grandeur of classic Hollywood at this richly appointed hotel. “Take 5″ in the piano-shaped pool or stroll through a lush garden courtyard of vintage cars and famous landmarks. Combining stunning Art-Deco architecture with a dash of Disney magic, Disney’s Hollywood Hotel invites you to stay in a place where you’re the star.
