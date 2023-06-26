New Summer Offer Entices Walt Disney World Guests to Cirque Du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life”

Those visiting the Walt Disney World Resort this summer can take advantage of a special offer so they can see (or see again) the Cirque Du Soleil show designed exclusively for Disney Springs, Drawn to Life.

What’s Happening:

Summer visitors to Orlando and local residents can flip out over a special summer ticket offer now available for Drawn to Life , the stunning live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, playing exclusively at Disney Springs.

, the stunning live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney, playing exclusively at Disney Springs. Drawn to Life has been delighting audiences at Disney Springs West Side since November 2021 with an imaginative blend of timeless Disney magic and remarkable Cirque du Soleil artistry.

The family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, drawing inspiration from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 100-year heritage of storytelling. The show celebrates iconic Disney stories and characters through innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.

This summer offer includes tickets starting at $59 for adults and $44 for children (excluding taxes and applicable fees), providing new and returning guests the opportunity to experience the recently added exciting new additions to the show, including Icarian Games, “flying” guitarist and aerial hoop artists. The offer is available now through September 22 for select performances through September 30, 2023. Tickets can be purchased at www.cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

For more information on show tickets, dates and prices, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

Important to Know:

Sizzling Summer Savings Offer is valid for purchases through September 22, 2023 for performances of Drawn to Life from June 23, 2023 to September 30, 2023.

Valid for seat categories 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Limit eight tickets per transaction and per Guest.

Tickets may be purchased online at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life

Tickets are subject to taxes and fees.

Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

The Sizzling Summer Savings Offer is subject to availability and cannot be combined with any other offers.