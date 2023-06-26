Indiana Jones Hasbro Pulse Live Stream Taking Place This Wednesday, June 28th

A new Hasbro Pulse live stream is coming later this week, this time ready to showcase some new Indiana Jones figures.

What’s Happening:

Get ready to crack that whip, Indiana Jones fans! A brand new Fanstream is coming on Wednesday, June 28th at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel

Hasbro Pulse will reveal some new figures fans will want to add to their collections.

This new collection is timed perfectly to the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this Friday, June 30th.

Be sure to check back for complete coverage of the live stream.

Take a look at some recent Indiana Jones figures

Check out the video below for a history of Indiana Jones toys, from Kenner to Hasbro:

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: