Indiana Jones Hasbro Pulse Live Stream Taking Place This Wednesday, June 28th

A new Hasbro Pulse live stream is coming later this week, this time ready to showcase some new Indiana Jones figures.
What’s Happening:
- Get ready to crack that whip, Indiana Jones fans! A brand new Fanstream is coming on Wednesday, June 28th at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.
- Hasbro Pulse will reveal some new figures fans will want to add to their collections.
- This new collection is timed perfectly to the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this Friday, June 30th.
- Be sure to check back for complete coverage of the live stream.
- Take a look at some recent Indiana Jones figures revealed during Star Wars Celebration earlier this year.
- Check out the video below for a history of Indiana Jones toys, from Kenner to Hasbro:
About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:
- In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
- Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
- Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
- Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
- Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
- Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
- John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th. Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film.