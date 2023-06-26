Indiana Jones Hasbro Pulse Live Stream Taking Place This Wednesday, June 28th

A new Hasbro Pulse live stream is coming later this week, this time ready to showcase some new Indiana Jones figures.

What’s Happening:

  • Get ready to crack that whip, Indiana Jones fans! A brand new Fanstream is coming on Wednesday, June 28th at 11:00 a.m. ET on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel.
  • Hasbro Pulse will reveal some new figures fans will want to add to their collections.
  • This new collection is timed perfectly to the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this Friday, June 30th.
  • Check out the video below for a history of Indiana Jones toys, from Kenner to Hasbro:

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

  • In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with:
    • Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
    • Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
    • John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
    • Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom)
    • Boyd Holbrook (Logan)
    • Ethann Isidore (Mortel)
    • Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore)
  • Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.
  • John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th. Check out Mike’s review of the final Indiana Jones film.