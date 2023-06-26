Marvel and CASETiFY Hosting Pop-Up Event in Queens, NY to Launch New Spider-Man Collection

Marvel and CASETiFY are coming together to host a pop-up event in Queens, New York in celebration of the launch of their new Spider-Man collection.
What’s Happening:
- CASETiFY is headed to Queens, NY to celebrate the launch of its newest collaboration with Marvel – the brand-new Spider-Man collection.
- You’ll be able to check out the new collection at Royal Collectibles – located in Peter Parker’s hometown of Queens, where consumers and fans will get a chance to be one of the first to touch and explore the ultimate web-slinging tech accessories in-person.
- In addition to being able to purchase the collection early, there will also be photo-ops, as well as a free gift with purchase for the first 35 customers.
- The event will take place from 12:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29th at Royal Collectibles (9601 Metropolitan Ave #1, Flushing, NY 11375).
