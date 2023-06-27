Giant Sand Sculpture Inspired by “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Comes to Life in Taiwan

Marvel has debuted a giant sand sculpture in Taiwan celebrating the upcoming release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

What’s Happening:

  • With 66 sculptures representing classic and iconic scenes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Avatar, the exhibition has a lot to offer for visitors of all ages.
  • 15 sand sculptors gathered from around the world to collaborate and create these one-of-a-kind displays.
  • See Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Venom as you've never seen them before—and ahead of the game's release—by viewing this sand sculpture while it lasts!

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases October 20th, 2023 only on PlayStation 5. For more information on the new game, check out our previous post.
