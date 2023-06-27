Giant Sand Sculpture Inspired by “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Comes to Life in Taiwan

Marvel has debuted a giant sand sculpture in Taiwan celebrating the upcoming release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

What’s Happening:

This larger-than-life sand sculpture of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now on display at Fulong Beach

is now on display at From June 6th – October 22nd, 2023 (8:00AM – 5:00PM each day), celebrate Disney100 2023 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival

With 66 sculptures representing classic and iconic scenes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars

15 sand sculptors gathered from around the world to collaborate and create these one-of-a-kind displays.

See Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Venom as you've never seen them before—and ahead of the game's release—by viewing this sand sculpture while it lasts!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases October 20th, 2023 only on PlayStation 5. For more information on the new game, check out our previous post