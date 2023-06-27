Giant Sand Sculpture Inspired by “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” Comes to Life in Taiwan

Marvel has debuted a giant sand sculpture in Taiwan celebrating the upcoming release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
What’s Happening:
- This larger-than-life sand sculpture of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is now on display at Fulong Beach in New Taipei City, Taiwan.
- From June 6th – October 22nd, 2023 (8:00AM – 5:00PM each day), celebrate Disney100 through the theme of this year's 2023 Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival, "Disney Centennial Celebration.”
- With 66 sculptures representing classic and iconic scenes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Avatar, the exhibition has a lot to offer for visitors of all ages.
- 15 sand sculptors gathered from around the world to collaborate and create these one-of-a-kind displays.
- See Miles Morales, Peter Parker and Venom as you've never seen them before—and ahead of the game's release—by viewing this sand sculpture while it lasts!
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases October 20th, 2023 only on PlayStation 5. For more information on the new game, check out our previous post.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney