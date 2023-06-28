“WandaVision” Star Evan Peters Reportedly Joins Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Evan Peters is making the jump from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Grid. The actor has reportedly joined the cast of Disney’s TRON: Ares, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Peters would join Jared Leto, who has been attached to the project for years.
- The third film in the series is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.
- Leto is set to play Ares, the embodiment of that rogue program.
- It is unclear who Peters will play in the film.
- Peters is known for a wide variety of roles, including Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men film franchise. He then kind of brought that role over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he portrayed someone portraying Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision.
- Additionally, Peters is known for his roles in American Horror Story and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.
More on Tron: Ares:
- TRON: Ares is currently targeting an August start date for filming in Vancouver, and while the negotiations are not complete, it would mark the fourth time Disney has worked with Joachim Ronning, who previously helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.
- The film will be produced by Emma Ludbrook, Jeffrey Springer and Leto.
- TRON, the 1982 film that starred Jeff Bridges and was set inside the computer program called the Grid, where a computer hacker is abducted and forced to participate in gladiatorial games. The film became a cult classic, and over the years the following grew and demanded a sequel, which was inevitably released in 2010, with TRON: Legacy.
- That film saw Bridges reprising his role and Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde joining the franchise. That film grossed $400 million globally, and Disney has been trying to figure out how to continue the franchise since.
- Back in 2017, the studio announced a new TRON film with Leto attached.
- The TRON: Ares script is by Jesse Wigutow and is said to be considered the sequel to TRON: Legacy, which itself was directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joe Kosinski.
- Leto is currently set to co-star in the upcoming film based on the popular Disney Parks attraction, The Haunted Mansion, which is set to debut later this year.