“WandaVision” Star Evan Peters Reportedly Joins Cast of “TRON: Ares”

Evan Peters is making the jump from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Grid. The actor has reportedly joined the cast of Disney’s TRON: Ares, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Peters would join Jared Leto, who has been attached to the project for years.

The third film in the series is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact.

Leto is set to play Ares, the embodiment of that rogue program.

It is unclear who Peters will play in the film.

Peters is known for a wide variety of roles, including Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men film franchise. He then kind of brought that role over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he portrayed someone portraying Pietro Maximoff in WandaVision .

Additionally, Peters is known for his roles in American Horror Story and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

