ABC Extends Cast Options for Potential 4th Season of “Home Economics”

While we still don’t know if ABC is willing to give Home Economics a fourth season, it looks like things are moving in that direction. ABC Signature and Lionsgate, the studios behind the show, have extended the options for the cast of the popular series, according to TVLine.

While ABC renewed The Conners and Not Dead Yet last month, Home Economics and The Rookie : Feds remained on the fence.

last month, and remained on the fence. While it was initially though ABC would need to make a decision on both shows by June 30th, it appears The Rookie: Feds is not necessarily on that same timeline.

What they’re saying:

Executive Producer Michael Colton, at the conclusion of season 3: “We know the network is very happy with the show. And we have a very devoted fan base. We’re just waiting for the right people to weigh in. It’s a process. But we’re planning to come back. We have a lot more stories to tell. We’re hopeful.”

About Home Economics: