Mobile Game Developer Niantic Cancels “Marvel: World of Heroes,” Lays Off 230 Employees

Niantic, the mobile game developer behind Pokemon GO, has announced that they plan to lay off 230 employees and cancel development on Marvel: World of Heroes,

at the D23 Expo last year. The game was planned to allow you to create your own Super Hero identity and team-up with your favorite Marvel characters in the real world and was set to launch this year.