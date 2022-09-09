Live Your Own Marvel Adventure with “World of Heroes” from “Pokemon Go” Developer Niantic

During today’s video game showcase at D23 Expo, a brand new Marvel game from Niantic was revealed and it invites fans to live out their own Marvel adventure.

Developed in collaboration with Niantic and Marvel Entertainment, Marvel World of Heroes will allow you to create your own Super Hero identity and team-up with your favorite Marvel characters in the real world.

Players can pre-register now at marvelworldofheroes.com

Check out the announcement teaser for Marvel World of Heroes below:

If Niantic sounds familiar, that may be because they are the studio behind Pokemon Go , the phenomenon that has had players socializing and getting out to chase Pokemon.

Be sure to follow along for all of our D23 Expo 2022 coverage all weekend long.