Live Your Own Marvel Adventure with “World of Heroes” from “Pokemon Go” Developer Niantic

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

During today’s video game showcase at D23 Expo, a brand new Marvel game from Niantic was revealed and it invites fans to live out their own Marvel adventure.

  • Developed in collaboration with Niantic and Marvel Entertainment, Marvel World of Heroes will allow you to create your own Super Hero identity and team-up with your favorite Marvel characters in the real world.
  • This AR mobile game launches globally on mobile devices in 2023.
  • Players can pre-register now at marvelworldofheroes.com.
  • Check out the announcement teaser for Marvel World of Heroes below:

  • If Niantic sounds familiar, that may be because they are the studio behind Pokemon Go, the phenomenon that has had players socializing and getting out to chase Pokemon.
  • Marvel World of Heroes will offer a similar experience, just in a different world.

Be sure to follow along for all of our D23 Expo 2022 coverage all weekend long.

2022 D23 Expo coverage is presented by shopDisney