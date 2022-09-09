Live Your Own Marvel Adventure with “World of Heroes” from “Pokemon Go” Developer Niantic

During today’s video game showcase at D23 Expo, a brand new Marvel game from Niantic was revealed and it invites fans to live out their own Marvel adventure.
- Developed in collaboration with Niantic and Marvel Entertainment, Marvel World of Heroes will allow you to create your own Super Hero identity and team-up with your favorite Marvel characters in the real world.
- This AR mobile game launches globally on mobile devices in 2023.
- Players can pre-register now at marvelworldofheroes.com.
- Check out the announcement teaser for Marvel World of Heroes below:
- If Niantic sounds familiar, that may be because they are the studio behind Pokemon Go, the phenomenon that has had players socializing and getting out to chase Pokemon.
- Marvel World of Heroes will offer a similar experience, just in a different world.
