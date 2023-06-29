New Sing Along Version Of “Hamilton” Streaming On Disney+ June 30th

Disney+ will be releasing a new sing-along version of Hamilton tomorrow, June 30th.

What’s Happening:

  • Tomorrow there’ll be more of Hamilton Disney+ is releasing a new sing-along version of the revolutionary musical on Friday, June 30th, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. This week also marks the three-year anniversary of Hamilton’s debut on Disney+.
  • In celebration, fans can take a shot at the most complicated verses from the musical by following along with the on-screen lyrics as they watch the film.
  • The filmed version of the original Broadway production of the 11-time-Tony Award-, GRAMMY Award-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical Hamilton' was brought to homes around the world July 3rd, 2020 when it premiered on Disney+.
  • Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016,

Hamilton Features: 

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
  • Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr
  • Christopher Jackson as George Washington
  • Jonathan Groff as King George
  • Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton
  • Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds
  • Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison
  • Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton

The Cast Also Includes:

  • Carleigh Bettiol
  • Ariana DeBose
  • Hope Easterbrook
  • Sydney James Harcourt
  • Sasha Hutchings
  • Thayne Jasperson
  • Elizabeth Judd
  • Jon Rua
  • Austin Smith
  • Seth Stewart
  • Ephraim Sykes
