New Sing Along Version Of “Hamilton” Streaming On Disney+ June 30th

Disney+ will be releasing a new sing-along version of Hamilton tomorrow, June 30th.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow there’ll be more of Hamilton Disney+ is releasing a new sing-along version of the revolutionary musical on Friday, June 30th, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. This week also marks the three-year anniversary of Hamilton’s debut on Disney+.
- In celebration, fans can take a shot at the most complicated verses from the musical by following along with the on-screen lyrics as they watch the film.
- The filmed version of the original Broadway production of the 11-time-Tony Award-, GRAMMY Award-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical Hamilton' was brought to homes around the world July 3rd, 2020 when it premiered on Disney+.
- Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016,
Hamilton Features:
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
- Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson
- Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler
- Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr
- Christopher Jackson as George Washington
- Jonathan Groff as King George
- Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton
- Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds
- Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison
- Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton
The Cast Also Includes:
- Carleigh Bettiol
- Ariana DeBose
- Hope Easterbrook
- Sydney James Harcourt
- Sasha Hutchings
- Thayne Jasperson
- Elizabeth Judd
- Jon Rua
- Austin Smith
- Seth Stewart
- Ephraim Sykes
