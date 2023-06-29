New Sing Along Version Of “Hamilton” Streaming On Disney+ June 30th

Disney+ will be releasing a new sing-along version of Hamilton tomorrow, June 30th.

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow there’ll be more of Hamilton Disney+ is releasing a new sing-along version of the revolutionary musical on Friday, June 30th, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. This week also marks the three-year anniversary of Hamilton’s debut on Disney+.

Disney+ is releasing a new sing-along version of the revolutionary musical on Friday, June 30th, just in time for Fourth of July weekend. This week also marks the three-year anniversary of debut on Disney+. In celebration, fans can take a shot at the most complicated verses from the musical by following along with the on-screen lyrics as they watch the film.

The filmed version of the original Broadway production of the 11-time-Tony Award-, GRAMMY Award-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning stage musical Hamilton' was brought to homes around the world July 3rd, 2020 when it premiered on Disney+.

was brought to homes around the world July 3rd, 2020 when it premiered on Disney+. Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016,

Hamilton Features:

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton

Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson

Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler

Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr

Christopher Jackson as George Washington

Jonathan Groff as King George

Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds

Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison

Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton

The Cast Also Includes:

Carleigh Bettiol

Ariana DeBose

Hope Easterbrook

Sydney James Harcourt

Sasha Hutchings

Thayne Jasperson

Elizabeth Judd

Jon Rua

Austin Smith

Seth Stewart

Ephraim Sykes