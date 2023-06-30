Freeform Cancels “Single Drunk Female” and “The Watchful Eye”

Freeform has made a decision in regards to two of its series. Single Drunk Female and The Watchful Eye have both been canceled by the Disney-owned network, according to Deadline.

Single Drunk Female wrapped up its second season in May.

wrapped up its second season in May. The series starred Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington and Garrick Bernard, and features a guest appearance from Molly Ringwald

The series comes from 20th Television and is created by Simone Finch ( The Connors ), who executive produces along with Jenni Konner ( Girls ), Daisy Gardner ( The Goldbergs ), Phil Traill ( Good Girls ), Nora Silver and Leslye Headland ( Russian Doll ).

), who executive produces along with Jenni Konner ( ), Daisy Gardner ( ), Phil Traill ( ), Nora Silver and Leslye Headland ( ). Season 2 of Single Drunk Female premiered in April on Freeform, and streamed the next day on Hulu

premiered in April on Freeform, and streamed the next day on The Watchful Eye has been canceled after just one season.

has been canceled after just one season. The Watchful Eye follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own.

follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own. The series is from Ryan Seacrest Productions and stars Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri and Kelly Bishop.

It is created by Julie Durk ( Grace and Franki e), who also serves as consultant.

e), who also serves as consultant. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The Watchful Eye premiered in January.