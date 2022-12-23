Molly Ringwald to Guest Star in Season 2 of Freeform’s “Single Drunk Female”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Molly Ringwald will be making a guest appearance in season 2 of Freeform’s Single Drunk Female.

Ringwald is set to guest-star in an episode of the Freeform comedy series, which features her co-star from The Breakfast Club , Ally Sheedy.

follows Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D'Elia) on her sobriety journey. Season 1 saw Sam get fired from her job and return home to face her complicated relationship with her mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). By season's end, Sam celebrated one year of sobriety and had to walk away from her relationship with James (Garrick Bernard) after he relapsed. Ringwald will play Alice, Carol's wry, witty, "perfect" sister-in-law and Sam's favorite aunt. Alice always does things slightly better than Carol, just enough to get under her skin, and Sam idolizes her.

better than Carol, just enough to get under her skin, and Sam idolizes her. The second season of Single Drunk Female will premiere in early 2023 on Freeform.

