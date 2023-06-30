Happy Hugs Teddy Indiana Jones Gift Set Ride in to Build-A-Bear

Indiana Jones is back for one more adventure and before he retires for good, he’s making a stop at Build-A-Bear! A new Happy Hugs Teddy Gift Set inspired by the iconic archeologist is available online and yes it comes with a faux leather jacket, whip, and fedora.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Whether you’re traveling the world over or just taking a drive in your neighborhood, your journey will be so much better with Indiana Jones by your side! Of course it can’t be good ol’ Harrison Ford, but how about the next best thing: Happy Hugs Teddy.

Build-A-Bear has just introduced a new gift set inspired by the Lucasfilm franchise and this collection is sure to touch the heart of Indiana Jones fans of all ages.

The Happy Hugs Teddy is a classic Build-A-Bear bear and he comes complete with an outfit worthy of Indy. Start things off with a brown leather jacket (with shirt insert) that features the “Indiana Jones” logo on the left side, then add some stylish khaki pants, textured boots, and finally a classy fedora.

The Happy Hugs Teddy Indiana Jones gift set is available now directly through Build-A-Bear

A link to the Indiana Jones set can be found below.

Happy Hugs Teddy Indiana Jones Gift Set – Build-A-Bear

“Happy Hugs Teddy is suited up and ready for the next Indiana Jones™ adventure! This classic bear is dressed as the fearless archaeologist with his brown hat, jacket, shorts, whip and shoes included. Our Indiana Jones gifts are perfect for fans and collectors of the iconic film series, and this action-packed bear is sure to be a fan favorite!”

Happy Hugs Teddy Indiana Jones™ Gift Set – $58.00

More Indiana Jones Fun:

Indiana Jones is walking around Disneyland! That’s right, while he might have a movie in theaters (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), fans visiting the Happiest Place on Earth just might run into the famed treasure hunter in Adventureland…take a look:

Rebekah Moseley and Luke Manning contributed to this article

