Photos / Video: Indiana Jones Now Appearing in Adventureland at Disneyland

In celebration of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the famed archeologist is now making appearances in Adventureland at Disneyland.

We followed Dr. Henry Jones Jr. around Adventureland for a spell, watching him interact with guests and take note of some of the artifacts that can be found throughout the land.

The last time Indiana Jones regularly appeared in Adventureland was way back in 2008, for the Summer of Hidden Mysteries. This event, promoting the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, featured a stage show and random street performances.

Indy will also make his way up to the second level of the Jungle Cruise queue, overlooking Adventureland.

While trying to solve a mystery, Indy brings out this fantastic map that clearly has something to do with the nearby Temple of the Forbidden Eye.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters everywhere.