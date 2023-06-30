Beat the Heat this Independence Day with Disney Junior’s Annual “Red, White and Bluey” Celebration

In honor of the July 4th holiday, Disney Junior is hosting its annual "Red, White and Bluey" celebration with fan-favorite episodes of the hit show Bluey.

Beginning this weekend, Saturday, July 1st–Sunday, July 2nd and continuing through Tuesday, July 4th, select episodes of Bluey will air beginning at 6:25 a.m. EST/PST on the weekends and 6:00 a.m. EST/PST on Tuesday throughout each day.

Parents, kids, and families can catch Chilli, Bandit, Bingo, and Bluey in episodes such as "Keepy Uppy," "The Sleepover," "Hide and Seek," "Neighbours," as well as more throughout the holiday weekend.

And the fun doesn’t stop there! Beginning Wednesday, July 12th, ten all-new episodes will launch Disney+ Bluey fans including Lin-Manuel Miranda, who appears as a talking horse in the episode “Stories,” and Rose Byrne, who plays Chilli’s sister Brandy in “Onesies.”

Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her Dad, Mum and little sister, Bingo.

It showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families, by bringing to life how children learn and grow through play.