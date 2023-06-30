Direct Bus Service to Typhoon Lagoon Being Offered at Select Walt Disney World Hotels This Summer

This summer, guests at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels will be able to take a bus directly to Typhoon Lagoon, instead of transferring via Disney Springs.

  • Beginning Sunday, July 2nd, Guests at the following Disney Resort hotels can take a Disney Transportation bus directly to Typhoon Lagoon:
    • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
    • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
    • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
    • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
    • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
    • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
    • Disney’s Pop Century Resort
  • Guests staying at other Disney resorts should continue to take a bus to Disney Springs, then transfer to a bus to Typhoon Lagoon.
  • At Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, the bus to Typhoon Lagoon will pick up guests at Old Port Royale.
  • At Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, the bus to Typhoon Lagoon will pick up guests at El Centro.
  • Typhoon Lagoon buses that service All-Star resorts will stop at all All-Star properties before departing for the water park.
  • Typhoon Lagoon buses that service Disney’s Pop Century Resort will also stop at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort before departing for the water park.
  • This service will only be offered over the summer, and it is expected to end in early September.
