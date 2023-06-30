Walt Disney World Resort Guests Will Soon Receive Offer With Special Savings For Return Visit in 2024

Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels will soon start getting a limited-time offer just for them, inviting them to visit again in 2024 with special savings for their return visit.

What’s Happening:

Starting next week, guests staying at a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel will begin receiving communications about an offer for a Future Stay at a Walt Disney World Resort.

The new Resort Future Stay offer will allow those guests to save 25-35% on a future resort stay on select dates throughout 2024.

Details of this offer will be emailed directly to Guests on the morning of checkout, beginning July 5. In the weeks following, the offer will be shared with Guests through in-room collateral and on their in-room TVs.

This offer is only bookable over the phone, and must be booked within 7 days from the date of checkout on the current reservation.

With the offer guests can save: 35% on rooms at select Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resorts 30% on rooms at select Disney Moderate Resorts 25% on rooms at select Disney Value Resorts

The offer that these guests will receive is applicable throughout 2024, including the following dates: 1/7 – 1/10 1/15 – 1/18 1/21 – 1/25 1/28 – 2/1 2/4 – 2/8 2/11 – 2/14 2/19 – 2/22 2/25 – 3/16 3/31 – 5/23 5/27 – 8/29 9/2 – 9/30 10/27 – 10/31 11/25 – 11/27 12/1 – 12/24



Important to Note:

The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited.

Length of stay requirements may apply.

Savings is based on the non-discounted price for the same room.

Offer cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.

Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than two adults per room.

Advance reservations required. Deposit is required at the time of booking.

Offer excludes the following room types: campsites, 3-Bedroom Grand Villas, Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas and Bungalows and Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

This offer is only available to guests staying at select Walt Disney World hotels and is non-transferable.