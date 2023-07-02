Disney100 Special Memories Collection Arrives at Walt Disney World

Many items in the new Disney100 Special Memories Collection have arrived at the World of Disney store in Disney Springs ahead of its shopDisney release tomorrow, July 3rd.
What’s Happening:
- The Special Memories collection is inspired by music and showcases characters from films, shorts and Disney Parks attractions including:
- Louis (The Princess and the Frog)
- Big Al (Country Bear Jamboree)
- Tinker Bell (Peter Pan)
- Mirabel (Encanto)
- Golden Harp (Fun and Fancy Free)
- Figment (Journey into Imagination)
- Sebastian (The Little Mermaid)
- Joe Gardner (Soul)
- And Many More
- The characters are featured against a variety of colorful backgrounds and are surrounded by swirling musical staffs and notes, as well as the signature Disney100 logo.
- The Disney100 Special Memories Collection will be available on shopDisney starting July 3rd.
Mickey Mouse T-Shirt for Men – Disney100 Special Moments – $34.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disney100 Special Moments – $54.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Ear Headband for Adults – Disney100 Special Moments – $34.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Clogs for Adults by Crocs – Disney100 Special Moments – $59.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Tote Bag – Disney100 Special Moments – $44.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Photo Frame – Disney100 Special Moments – $29.99
Mickey Mouse and Friends Mug – Disney100 Special Moments – $16.99
Additionally, we spotted a pair of socks featuring Band Leader Mickey amongst a variety of musical notes, in addition to a Special Moments blanket.
- To view the complete collection, please check out our previous post.