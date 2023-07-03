Electric Eel at SeaWorld San Diego Closed Due to Reported Guest Injury

The Electric Eel roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego is currently closed due to a reported leg injury, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.
What’s Happening:
- Electric Eel has been closed at SeaWorld San Diego since early June, after a rider reported an injury to their leg.
- The injury was reported to the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA, on June 9th.
- The state said it has six months to complete the investigation and said, “the process involves site inspections, review of documentation, engineering analysis, consultation with the manufacturer and interviews.”
- Electric Eel is listed as “temporarily closed” on SeaWorld San Diego’s website.
- Two identical rides at other SeaWorld-owned parks – Tigris at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Tempesto at Busch Gardens Williamsburg – are also closed while the investigation is carried out.
- Electric Eel opened in 2018 and drops riders from heights of 150 feet while getting boosted 60 mph forwards and backwards through looping twists and an inverted heartline roll.
- What is open, however, is SeaWorld San Diego’s newest roller coaster, Arctic Rescue, which opened last month. Be sure to check out our complete photo and video coverage of the park’s newest ride.