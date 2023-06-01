Photos / Videos: Blast Off on SeaWorld San Diego’s New Arctic Rescue Coaster

SeaWorld San Diego is getting ready to open its newest coaster, Arctic Rescue, and we were invited out today to preview the park’s exciting new addition.

Arctic Rescue replaces the former Wild Arctic simulator attraction, but the Wild Arctic name remains, referring to the connected animal exhibit.

Arctic Rescue officially opens to the public tomorrow, Friday, June 2nd.

There is a minimum height requirement of 48″ inches and a maximum height requirement of 77″ inches to ride.

As is par for the course for SeaWorld, the exterior queue features many educational displays about the arctic and the animals that call it home.

Guests will be able to enter directly into Wild Arctic through this green archway, bypassing the coaster if they so choose.

Arctic Rescue is a launched “straddle coaster,” similar to Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster at SeaWorld San Antonio. It’s time to hop on your snowmobile and ride to the rescue! The ice is melting, the poachers are lurking, and the Arctic animals are in peril. Join the team and feel the rush of the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast: Arctic Rescue.

The family friendly coaster features speeds of up to 40 mph and 3 launches across 2,800 ft of track. The ride’s station makes use of one of the former Wild Arctic simulator bays, while the coaster experience itself takes place outside.

A beautiful light show can be seen above the loading platform, reminiscent of the northern lights.

Take a POV ride aboard Arctic Rescue:

Guests can keep the fun going with a new Arctic Rescue Hard Seltzer from Mike Hess Brewing. The seltzer has a 5% ABV and is a delightful fusion of real juicy raspberries and tangy lemonade, creating a harmonious balance of sweet and tart flavors, available exclusively at SeaWorld San Diego.

Interview with Paige Brockman, SeaWorld San Diego Project Manager:

As with the other coasters at SeaWorld San Diego, lockers are available near the ride to store belongings for $2 an hour (with each additional hour also costing $2).

Arctic Rescue officially opens tomorrow, June 2nd at SeaWorld San Diego.