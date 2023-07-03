“The Creator” Director Gareth Edwards Part of “Directors on Directing” Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Gareth Edwards, director of the upcoming 20th Century Studios film, The Creator, will be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year.
What’s Happening:
- Edwards, who previously directed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joining Collider’s “Directors on Directing” panel at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss The Creator.
- The panel will also feature directors David Leitch (Deadpool 2) and Justin Simien (Haunted Mansion).
- Attendees will get to take home the exclusive Comic-Con poster for The Creator seen above.
- The panel will take place Friday, July 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Hall H.
About The Creator:
- Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
- The Creator stars:
- John David Washington
- Gemma Chan
- Ken Watanabe
- Sturgill Simpson
- Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Academy Award winner Allison Janney
- Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
- Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.
- A new extended trailer for The Creator will be attached to IMAX screenings of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
- The Creator will be coming to theaters September 29th.