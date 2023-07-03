“The Creator” Director Gareth Edwards Part of “Directors on Directing” Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Gareth Edwards, director of the upcoming 20th Century Studios film, The Creator, will be making an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

What’s Happening:

Edwards, who previously directed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , will be joining Collider’s “Directors on Directing” panel at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss The Creator .

, will be joining Collider’s “Directors on Directing” panel at San Diego Comic-Con to discuss . The panel will also feature directors David Leitch ( Deadpool 2 ) and Justin Simien ( Haunted Mansion

) and Justin Simien ( Attendees will get to take home the exclusive Comic-Con poster for The Creator seen above.

seen above. The panel will take place Friday, July 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Hall H.

About The Creator: